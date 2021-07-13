Cwesi Oteng wants Moesha’s family to do this if she is not acting a movie

Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has asked Moesha Boduong’s family to be concerned about her recent attitude on social media following her “born again” comments.

According to him, after chancing on her recent video of her denouncing her past life, its obvious the actress needs help.

Taking to Instagram to register his assertion, Cwesi Oteng said everything is not well with Moesha though she seems to be on the right path to salvation.

Moesha Boduong

He wrote:

If she’s not acting a movie at this point then I ask her family or friends to get her medical help immediately… I beg to say something is not ok about this several factors are involved.

Knowing his words might cause some to bash him, he added, I’m a lot concerned. I feel really sorry for typing this.

