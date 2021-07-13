Institute of Directors, Ghana pays courtesy call on Education Minister

Some Executives of the Institute of Directors, Ghana (IoD), led by President Rockson Dogbegah, have paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.



The visit was, first of all, to congratulate him on his appointment and elevation from Deputy to the substantive Minister for Education to move the Ministry to a higher level.



The IoD presented a Draft Bill to the Minister, which will open the door for further dialogue and discussions to bring awareness and improvement in good governance in both public and private sectors.



The Minister thanked the delegation and also applauded them for the good work they are doing to champion good governance and the culture of good corporate ethics in the nation.



The delegation included the Vice-President, Rev. Angela Carmen Appiah, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Aryeetey, and Mrs Mary Asare-Yeboah, IoD-Gh Council Member.

There were also two IoD-Gh Charter Advocacy Committee members in attendance – Chris Asempa, and Rev. Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh.