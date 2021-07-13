Two middle-aged men from Busia County in Western Kenya have mutually agreed to exchange their wives to settle their differences.

Josh Odour and Sakis traded spouses and their kids after their wives decided to make their secret affair public.

Odour had first heard that his wife was cheating with Sakis but didn’t believe it.

He was later shocked to find his wife at Sakis’ place cleaning the dishes only for her to inform him she has been married to the Boda Boda operator.

In retaliation, Oduor lured Sakis’ wife, who had gone back to her parent’s home, and convinced her to get married to him.

The lady agreed and the two even went to inform the police about their new unions.

“I went to the Boda Boda rider’s (Motorcycle Taxi) home and found my wife washing utensils among other house chores. I asked her what she was doing there and she told me she had chosen to get married to the Boda Boda guy. I chose to trace the former wife of the Boda Boda rider and seduced her. We then agreed to marry and we even went to the police to inform them of our decision,” Oduor said.

Odour further said that he’s eager to impregnate his new wife since he was used to having three children in the house but she only has two.

“My new wife is on a 3-month family planning method. It is almost expiring and I am going to make sure she becomes pregnant immediately thereafter. The one who took my former wife will have to wait longer because she is on a 5-year family planning method,” Oduor added.

Sakis on the other hand doesn’t seem to care much and is just happy he has a new wife.

“Whatever has happened has happened. I now have a new wife,” he said.

Residents were happy the two men peacefully settled the matter unlike what has been happening in love triangles lately.

“The man has really worked hard to take care of his wife. It is very painful but it’s good that they have agreed to solve differences because he was even walking with a knife so that he can attack the Boda Boda rider. We would wish they continue living in peace now that they solved the matter wisely,” said a resident.

Odour and Sakis become the second couples from Busia after Christopher Wabwire and Kevin Barasa who hail from Siroba and Namuchula villages in Matayos and Butula Constituencies respectively made news after trading wives.

In August 2019, the two Kenyan women mutually swapped their husbands and signed a deal to each live with their biological children in their new marriages.

The couples signed a joint parenting agreement that was witnessed by Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo and Children Services Director Esther Wasige at a local hotel.