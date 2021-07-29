Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, has slammed his former side, Medeama SC for claiming they offered him the platform to exhibit his coaching prowess.

The 34-year-old was unveiled as the head coach of the Phobians prior to the start of the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Boadu steered the Phobaisn to end their 12 years trophyless jinx. Medeama’s Communication chief, Patrick Akoto, said his outfit offered a platform for the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer to showcase his coaching prowess.

“We take extreme delight that we picked Samuel Boadu and gave him a huge platform,” he said.

“Very few clubs or perhaps none at the Premier League level would have dared to take that risk, especially when he was hugely unknown.

READ ALSO

“But we believed in him and he has successfully guided Hearts to the league crown,” he added.

But Boadu, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from third-tier side Asokwa Deportivo, has lashed out at the club for the claim.

“They should stop saying they gave me the platform, I came to work for them,” Boadu texted to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

However, Akoto reacted to his claim and said, “Posterity will judge him for what he has said.”

Meanwhile, Boadu will take on his former side, Medeama in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Boadu joined Medeama from third-tier side Shooting Stars.