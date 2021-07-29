Afro-pop sensation, MzVee, has shared a video of her mother singing in her home studio and fans cannot keep calm but react.

This was when the mother, Florence Hamenoo-Kpeda, together with her sister paid her a visit.

The middle-aged woman, who was beside herself with joy, took her place behind the studio microphone and performed to the delight of her children.

Madam Florence gave her own rendition of musician MOG’s famous we lay our crown song as she displays funny dance moves.

Mzvee, who could not control herself, laughed her heart out while her sister cheered.

Mzvee’s sister, on the other hand, kept reminding their mum she was to rap and not sing but that fell on deaf ears.

Despite Madam Florence’s eagerness and energy level to impress her children, she yielded no results.

Eventually, Mzvee, who seemed not impressed with the performance, hilariously asked her to go home.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video with her fans, describing her mum as her favourite person.

She wrote: 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣my favourite human… my mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she’ll be dropping her rap album soon 👀😂 …my sister @thebeautybarbymarrgee with the backing vocals 😂😂😂.

The video has attracted hilarious reactions from fans with many tagging her as an unsung artiste of the year.

Watch the video below: