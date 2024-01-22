Rex Kwame Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has announced details on a one-week observance for his late mother Grace Adwoa Duoduwaa.

According to a poster he published on his Facebook page, the one-week observance is slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024 at The Page, off the Kaneshie-Mallam Road at 8:am.

In the Akan culture, the one-week celebration of the dead, brings together the family and loved ones to plan the main funeral. They also communicate the actual date for the funeral to all, among other important details.

Rex Omar’s mother, Grace Adwoa Duoduwaa aka O’Gray who born on the 2nd of January 1947, passed away on January 4, 2024.

She was to Opanin Kwasi Boakye and Maama Afia Anane of Asante Bɛkwai Abɔdɔm and Asɔkɔre.

O’Gray was the fourth child of her parents out of five (5) children – making four (4) girls and a boy. She started her formal education at the Asɔkɔre Methodist Primary in 1952 and completed Middle school with the (MSLC) in 1962.

After Middle School, she enrolled in learning design and dressmaking in Kumasi, where she met Mr. Emmanuel Rexford Owusu Ansah, a Medical Practitioner and they got married in 1964.

Madam Duodowaa had eight (8) children, six (6) boys and two (2) girls. She had her first born, a baby boy on the 6thFebruary 1965 and they named him Rex Kwame Owusu Marfo, affectionately called Rex Omar.

O’Gray was an avowed Christian and a disciplinarian who trained all her children in Christ to the extent that her second born became a pastor, Rev. Osei Asibey.

She continued with her dressmaking business that impacted some of her children, especially Akwasi Osei Bonsu, Eno Mary, Isaac Boakye and Antwi Rockson until the point where her health started failing.

Rex Omar, an accomplished award-winning Ghanaian musician, is currently the Chairman for the interim management committee of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

He has to his credit, songs like ‘Abiba’, ‘Dada Dida’, ‘Konka’, ‘Kotosa’, and others.

