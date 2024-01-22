President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned the government’s decision to procure new trains for railway sector in Ghana.

This inquiry comes after the government announced the purchase of the first units of 12 modern diesel-powered trains expected to be in Ghana in February 2024 from Poland.

Mr. Cudjoe took to his Facebook to seek clarification on the deal including the contract and the promised sky trains to be built in the country.

“Can we have the proposed plan/ Contract for this acquisition? We need the procurement process to be used or adopted. How old are the rail coaches? What happened to the Sky Train promise after the Railways Ministry spent $2.5m chasing a fictitious deal?” he asked.

