Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca in the entertainment industry, has said women in the music industry are faced with a lot of challenges.

According to her, women in the industry do not get the needed support in their careers.

“When you’re a woman and you’ve been in the industry for over 10 years or 10 years, you’ve done a good job because it is very difficult for us in terms of the support and everything,” she said.

Applauding Mzvee for how far she has come in the industry as a woman, she noted “she’s done so well; to go through all the phases, sometimes leaving your label you think you can’t survive and to survive, she’s done a good job.

“And I respect her for that and not just a contemporary or a colleague but a little sister, she’s done very well,” Becca added.

Expressing how much she loves Mzvee, she disclosed she had to sacrifice several things just to be at her album launch to support her.

“I had so many traveling plans but I canceled them for her because I needed to be here for her,” Becca disclosed.

“Even if I was in anywhere in the world, I would have come to support her and I promised her I was gonna be here today,” she added.