The Ashaiman District Court has ordered the Attorney General’s Office to provide a national security report on alleged treasonable activities by #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This is part of a list of evidence forming the basis for the AG’s request that he should be allowed to prosecute the youth activist at the High Court.

The said report was, however, not part of documents made available to the court on June 2, as part of a summary of evidence the state intends to rely on to prove its treason felony case against Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This led the court to order for the national security report. The case has, therefore, been adjourned to August 1.

The documents, which were filed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, revealed that three persons will be called to testify against Mr. Barker-Vormawor should the matter be transmitted to the High Court.

Also attached to the document were the following pieces of evidence;

Investigation caution statement of the accused dated 11th February, 2022 Charge statement of the accused dated 11th February, 2022 Investigation caution statement of the accused dated 16th February, 2022 Charge statement of the accused dated 1st April 2022 Facebook and Twitter posts of the accused person from February 2021 to

February 2022 Facebook post of the accused person on 30th April 2022 Intelligence report from Cyber Crime Unit Intelligence report from National Security

The youth activist is facing the charge of treason felony over allegations of a plot to overthrow the government.

