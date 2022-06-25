Walking in high heels is not easy and a video that is going viral on social media illustrates just how hard it can be.

A video making the rounds on social media shows things going terribly wrong after a lady in long heels stumbled and slammed on a cemented floor while descending stairs.

The neatly dressed lady was captured sporting a dress that showed her thighs and legs as she rocked the gold-designed heels with massive pumps.

She also sported long dark braids in the clip that shows her descending the stairs.

It is not clear if the two were talking, causing the lady to lose focus before she tripped and fell.

Watch video below:

ALSO READ: