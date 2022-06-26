A man, believed to be in his 50s, has been found dead in a palm farm at Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa district of the Ashanti region.

The deceased is said to have left home weeks ago but never returned.

All attempts by family members to reach him also proved futile.

The Ankobeahene of Fumso, Nana Gyakye Gyeabour, is said to have discovered the lifeless body on Saturday morning.

He told Adom News ‘Isaac Normanyo he immediately informed the police, stating he could not immediately identify the deceased.

