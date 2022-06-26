TV/radio personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, famously known as Delay blessed eyeballs on Saturday, June 25, with a stunning photo to mark her birthday.

The Ghanaian media colossus turned a new age and kicked off celebrations of the milestone with the image.

Delay was captured sporting a stylish embroidery-themed outfit with a bare front. She added a wristwatch and gold bracelet to enhance her look.

After sighting the image on Delay’s Instagram account, media personalities, entertainers, and fans have come out in droves to wish her well.

