Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has reported that “on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, I led members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to undertake a demolition exercise on 200 acres of fenced land belonging to the State under the care of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI)”.



In a post on Facebook, he said, “Out of the over 1,300 acres of CSIR land, over 900 acres have been encroached on, with the remaining 200 being sold out by unknown persons”.



Mr Quartey said: “I have urged occupants of the over 900 acres of land to get assistance from the Lands Commission to assist them to get executive instruments to be able to register their property in their names since none of them has documents or permits after over 20 years of building.”



