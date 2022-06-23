Girl found dead in drain at Ablekuma Manhean with hands tied

The lifeless body of a teenage girl has been found in a drain at Ablekuma Manhean in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Some residents say the body was seen on Thursday, June 23, at 6:00 am.

One of them, Hawa Usman, who spoke to Citi TV, said the hands of the deceased were tied at the time she was discovered.

She added that the situation has left the entire community in fear.

“My child was the first person to see the body. She was waiting for a friend so they can walk to school together. But upon getting to the place, she noticed the body of the lady and came home to inform me,” she recounted.

