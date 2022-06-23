Former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has pledged to drastically alter the music business if given the chance to lead the nation.

He stated that competitions would be held at the District, Regional, and National levels for Ghanaian youngsters who are interested in the music industry and have the ability to write their own songs.

Final winners will receive huge prizes, and the overall winners will work with Record Labels and Foreign artistes. According to him, this concept would give young people employment options.

He spoke with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues.

“All the youth should start composing their song, it creates job opportunities. If I acquire the presidential power I will organise competitions for them at the district level, regionals and the national level.

“The winner will work with record label and it will create a lot of job opportunities for the youth and it its better than sakawa”.

Mr Bonsu further revealed his intention for the nation’s transportation industry by announcing that he would create a cheap monorail system that would relieve pressure on the nation’s highways.

In order to complete this initiative, he has already coordinated with a Bank in South Africa.

“I had even wanted to invent the monorail system in Kumasi, I have already collaborated with a bank in South Africa. I will make sure there is a monorail system in Ghana to ease the pressure on our roads and highways, it’s just about mobilizing the fund and it’s much cheaper”.

The former Mayor has declared his intention to run for president and entered the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race against former President John Dramani Mahama.