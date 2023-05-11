A member of the National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) Election Committee, Mahdi Gibril, has claimed that one of the flagbearer aspirants, Kojo Bonsu, after backing another aspirant Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s call for a postponement of the primaries placed a call requesting accreditation cards for his team.

Dr Duffuor filed an injunction application at the Accra High Court seeking to stop the elections over concerns about the electoral album.

Among the reliefs, the former Bank of Ghana governor is seeking a declaration that the photo album register issued by the party is incomplete and inaccurate.

That the party be ordered to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate photo album register to all the presidential aspirants, at least, five weeks ahead of the elections, to enable the aspirants to carry out the needed verification of the photo album register.

Commenting on the issue on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, Mr Kojo Bonsu said he was in good company with Dr Duffuor’s reservations.

Speaking on Accra FM, Mr Gibril claimed a spokesperson for the Kojo Bonsu campaign team called the party on Wednesday, 10 May 2023, to request accreditation tags for his team.

Mr Gibril chastised Dr Duffuor and Mr Bonsu for not exhausting the party’s processes in seeking redress for their concerns.

He expressed indignation at Dr Duffuor’s team, which is made up of people who have served as national officers, for failing to avail themselves of the party’s conflict resolution processes.

He stressed that the party’s guidelines rather than the courts, should be the avenue for seeking redress.

Mr Gibril was of the view that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party has been fair to all the aspirants in the race.

He wondered why Mr Bonsu’s team would be calling for accreditation cards to attend an event he recently said should be postponed because it is skewed in favour of a particular candidate.

Mr Gibril said members of the Election Committee were taken aback when the gentleman from the camp of Mr Bonsu called for the accreditation tags.

He noted that the NDC is ready for the polls and the ballot papers are ready.

Mr Gibril said nine branch executives multiplied by the 38,633 polling stations, will be voting as delegates.

Also, he noted that all the 275 constituency executives, as well as former appointees, and MPs, totalling about 300,000 delegates, will all be voting.

