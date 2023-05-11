A special aide to former President John Mahama says a post on social media attributed to her is fake.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari says the post is from a clone account created in her name.

In the said post, Joyce Bawa Mogtari is said to have called out Ashantis “for their unnecessary egos.”

This is said to be in relation to Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s suit against the National Democratic Congress’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the former Deputy Transport Minister denied the said post and has thus asked the citizenry to ignore same.

According to her, the government is behind a number of clone accounts for political opponents to cause public outrage for them.

“As soon as they announced a government initiative to curb the spread of fake news I knew that this infamous government had discovered a new scam! Clone the accounts of political opponents and set them up for attacks or create disaffection.

“Hopefully even though I am grateful for the swift manner in which people shared the fake tweet for my personal attention, I wish that people would rather discount, discredit or report the fake tweets instead of sharing same across platforms knowing same to be false, fake and disinformation,” she posted.