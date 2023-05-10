Flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kojo Bonsu, is worried about some anomalies which he says exist in the party’s voter register.

According to him, these suspected infractions have the propensity to affect the primaries set

for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

His concerns come in the wake of a writ filed at an Accra High Court by Dr Kwabena Duffuor indicating that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days ahead of the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

The former Finance Minister asked the party to postpone its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Mr Bonsu shares this sentiment. In an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the former Kumasi Mayor stated that this will provide ample time to fix the problem in the party’s electoral roll.

“They have to postpone the date of the election and rectify it [the alleged anomalies in the album]”, he said on Tuesday evening.

Per his assessment, the party risks being slapped with more legal actions if it neglects this concern and proceeds with the May 13 poll.

