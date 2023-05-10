Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, is very hot following the arrest of three of his supporters at Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region.

The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are supporters of Kwakye Ofosu in his quest to represent the opposition party in the constituency went on rampage last Friday May 3, 2023, disrupting the campaign of his main contender in the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

They destroyed the campaign vehicle of Kwakye Ofosu’s main contender for NDC race who doubles as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast when she was on campaign mission at Moree.

The supporters of pelted the vehicle and other items with stones and damaged the windscreen and other parts.

Information gathered indicated that three of the rampaging supporters of were arrested by the police to assist with investigations.

They were later granted bail.

The supporters misconducted themselves and caused the illegality when there was misinformation that the National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, was in the constituency to campaign for the lecturer.

They alleged that Mr Yamin visited the area to campaign for Prof. Klutse, 2020 parliamentary aspirant of the party in Abura Asebu Kwamankese who was defeated by Kwakye Ofosu in the last NDC parliamentary primary.

Interestingly, Mr Yamin was nowhere close to Moree when the incident occurred.

According to the national organiser of the NDC, he was not even in the Central Region at the time and stated that the last time he visited the region was for parliamentary vetting on April 4, 2023.

He expressed shock at the reports and emphasised that he always informs regional executives of his presence before any visit.

“As I am speaking with you, I am in Sunyani and on an official assignment and so how was I attacked in Moree when I have never been to that region for some weeks now? Myself, when I heard the reports, I was surprised and wondered who came up with such baseless reports to tarnish my image,” he told Accra-based Adom FM after the incident occurred.

He also revealed receiving calls from Central Region executives regarding the attack and his alleged involvement in the confusion, which he denied.

“Around 11 pm, I received calls from an executive in the constituency saying they have been attacked and that they were mentioning my name of being part and being the cause which I still don’t understand. For the past four months, I have never driven a pick-up.

“Anytime I’m embarking on a journey in a region, I deal with the regional executives and inform them about my presence and so why will people name me as part of the confusion when I am not even in that region?” he questioned.

