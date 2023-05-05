National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, has refuted claims of being attacked by angry party members at Moree, Central Region.

Reports had suggested that Mr Yamin was campaigning for Ama Brown Klutse instead of NDC parliamentary hopeful Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading to the alleged attack.

But the NDC Organiser in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, has denied being in the region at the time and stated that the last time he visited the Central Region was for parliamentary vetting on April 4, 2023.

He has, therefore, expressed shock at the baseless reports and emphasised that he always informs regional executives of his presence before any visit.

“As I am speaking with you, I am in Sunyani and on an official assignment and so how was I attacked in Moree when I have never been to that region for some weeks now? Myself, when I heard the reports, I was surprised and wonder who came up with such baseless reports to tarnish my image,” he said.

He also revealed receiving calls from Central Region executives regarding the attack and his alleged involvement in the confusion, which he denied.

“Around 11:00pm, I received calls from an executive in the constituency saying they have been attacked and that they were mentioning my name of being part and being the cause which I still don’t understand. For the past four months, I have never driven a pick up.

“Anytime I’m embarking on a journey in a region, I deal with the regional executives and inform them about my presence and so why will people name me as part of the confusion when I am not even in that region?” he questioned.

ALSO READ: