The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said its attention has been drawn to the unauthorised use of a military rank by a lawyer, Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu.

GAF has said Mr Seidu has been cited as addressing himself or being addressed as ‘Captain Retired or Ex-Captain’ on posters projecting his political ambitions and also on some media platforms.

A statement issued and signed by Director of Public Affairs, Naval Captain M.A. Larbi, GAF admitted Mr Seidu was in the service.

However, he was released on Thursday, 6 April 2023 on grounds of Voluntary Resignation of Commission after serving five years, 10 months and 18 days.

The duration, according to the statement, is not the standard number of years he was supposed to serve as an officer to make him entitled to use his rank in civil life.

“The actions of the lawyer are in contravention of the Armed Forces Regulations and he is, therefore, cautioned to cease using the rank in his civil life,” the statement cautioned.

Media houses and the general public have also been urged not to address the lawyer by any military rank as he is not eligible to use it as a civilian.

It stressed that “members of the public who deal with the lawyer in the capacity of a retired military officer do so at their own risk.”

