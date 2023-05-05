The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Paul Andoh, has been confirmed by the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai assembly members.

Following the demise of the former MCE, Alfred Amoah, the President nominated the constituency’s 1st Vice-Chairman, Mr Andoh, as the new Municipal Chief Executive.

Mr Andoh was confirmed after he pulled 36 votes out of 51 assembly members present with one absentee assembly member.

According to the local government act, the MCE nominee needs two-thirds of the Assembly members present to confirm his appointment.

Speaking after the confirmation, Mr Andoh said he is familiar with the work at the assembly since he was an assembly member and headed a sub-committee.

He, therefore, pledged to do whatever he can to bring unity among the assembly members to ensure development.

Also, some of the assembly members spoke to Adom News and called on their new MCE to facilitate the development of Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai devoid of partisan politics.

