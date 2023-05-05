A group calling itself the Concerned Nima Citizens Foundation has taken to the streets to protest the bad state of infrastructure in their community.

Clad in red and black outfits, the group on Thursday protested the poor state of roads and abandoned projects.

Holding placards with various inscriptions they walked through the principal streets of Nima to express their anger over the state of their roads and infrastructural challenges in the community.

The protestors said the community has been long neglected, hence their action is to demand their fair share of the national cake.

They have, therefore, given the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly a 30-day ultimatum to fix all deplorable roads and abandoned projects in the community.

The spokesperson, Alhaji Issah Maiga, in an interview with Adom News’ Kwadwo Mensah Aboroampa said the government must come to their aid immediately or face their wrath.

“We are petitioning the government through the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly to as a matter of urgency give the Nima Highway a befitting facelift that it deserves, refurbish all bad roads linking the Nima Highway and complete the Kawu Kudi Hospital to benefit our soccer team.

“We are, therefore, giving the authorities a 30-day notice to do the needful, else we shall continue with the demonstration,” he warned.

