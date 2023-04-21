Some residents along the Awoshie-Ablekuma highway in Accra are alarmed about the incessant knockdowns of pedestrians on zebra crossings by over-speeding drivers.

A zebra crossing or a marked crosswalk is a pedestrian crossing marked with white stripes. Normally, pedestrians are afforded precedence over vehicular traffic.

However, the situation is different on the Awoshie highways as residents say, the safety regulation is blatantly disregarded by drivers exposing them to danger on daily basis.

According to them, the situation if not checked will witness several lives lost to indiscipline by drivers.

The residents who spoke to JoyNews said they are now helpless about the situation and are therefore calling on the National Road Safety Authority, Urban Roads, Ghana Highways Authority and other relevant authorities to intervene.

JoyNews’ correspondent Samuel Mbura was there and has more in the report below: