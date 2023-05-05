From a fashion enthusiast to a mother and now a lawyer, Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, wife of actor and politician John Dumelo is shattering the glass ceiling.

Miss Gee, as she is affectionately called, is enjoying her new title as an esquire, having been called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, May 5.

She made the announcement on social media accompanied by a tribute to all who actively participated in attaining her feat, including her colleagues and husband.

“See what the Lord has done. What I have prayed and waited for has come to pass. My profound gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my mum and dad for praying without ceasing, my sisters Sena and Selassie for praying for me and being with me throughout this journey and supporting me in diverse ways.”

Her utmost thanks went to her husband, Mr Dumelo who acted as her study mate due to his love for law.

“Lastly, I want to thank my husband for being my best study mate even though he is not a lawyer this man loves the law… he participated vividly in my journey and the best part of it all is his skill of chewing and pouring. Thanks Efo you are the best thing that has happened to me and I am glad you a part of my story,” she noted.

