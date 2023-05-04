Popular veteran journalist, Nana Yaa Konadu, has recounted her childhood life and upbringing.

With the mindset of every normal growing child, it was expected she will be pampered and had things done for her but that was not the case.

As the second born of eight children, the journalist said she had always wanted to be an independent woman and therefore started trading at an early age.

According to her, she sold yam, chewing sticks, and soaps among other things to support herself and the family.

Nana Yaa affectionately called Mama Africa has also revealed she started secondary school at age 9.

This, she noted was because she wrote common entrance in class four upon the wish and instruction of her father.

Narrating her story to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, she said she also skipped the rest of her primary education, thus, class five, six and also did not go to JSS 1.

“I’m a sixth former. I started my education at Mispah, Susuanso Kumasi and continued at Methodist M/A so after my common entrance, I went to formerly Methodist Day now known as Kumasi Wesley Girls and then Bantama SDA,” she narrated.

As someone who is always the first to believe in herself, Nana Yaa said she was confident she will thrive and succeed in the journalism profession and decided to follow her passion.

“I had the media flare and those days Naana Hayford, late Maafia Konadu, Gifty Anti, Abrewa Nana, Barbara Sam were some of the people I listened to, looked up to and wanted to be like them,” she acknowledged.

Fast forward, she worked with Luv FM, translating English scripts into Twi at Invisible FM and has worked with several media stations across Ghana and currently with Abeka Junction-based Despite Media where she has worked for two decades.

