Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Grace Ashy, has recounted how her joy was short-lived after her famous Gyese Woba Mu song.

According to her, the song was one of her biggest hits and she made a lot of money from it.

Speaking on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Grace Ashy disclosed this was a song that God gave her after fervent prayers following the September 11 disaster.

However, a Kumasi-based producer decided to come on board to work with her as her husband was the producer at the time.

Grace Ashy gave the name of the said producer as spirit man but noted he did not last long in the music industry.

“I must say I made a lot of money from that song but unfortunately, I didn’t get to enjoy any of it because my producer absconded with it,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

The musician revealed the producer later came back to apologise to her but still said nothing about the money.

She, therefore, decided to let go and focus on her career.

However, that did not deter her as it made her stronger and shaped her to become the woman she is now.

