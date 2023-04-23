Ghanaian visually-impaired disc jockey, Selassie Sikanu, famed DJ Odo, has opened up on events that led to his marriage to his wife.

DJ Odo, who works with Accra-based Uniiq FM, has said he met his wife through a WhatsApp group their mutual friend created.

Gracing the set of Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, he disclosed he identified and picked his wife’s contact while surfing through the participants one day.

This according to him was through the use of speech software he has on his phone which aids him in all his activities.

“The Whatsapp group was called best friends so I picked her number from there and linked up. One thing led to another and we got married,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

As a couple who will celebrate their seventh marriage anniversary in September, DJ Odo disclosed they have been blessed with three children.

“My wife didn’t have any problem with my condition but her family and others did. However, I managed to prove to them that I won’t be a burden because I handle most things by myself.

ALSO READ:

Showtyme with Andy Dosty: Meet the blind DJ Odo changing the narrative in Ghana…

Grace Ashy states condition under which she’ll compose new song for Black Stars

“Over the years, I have been able to win them over and now everyone has accepted and love me,” he said.

He noted he has refused to let his visual impairment restrict him from following his passion for being a radio presenter and a disc jockey as well as achieving everything he dreams of.