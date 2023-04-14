Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Grace Ashy has revealed she is ever ready to compose a new song for the national team, Black Stars.

This according to her, is very important especially when most of the players she used in her old song have left the team.

However, Grace says she will only compose a song when she is formally contracted for that purpose.

She revealed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, stating it’s because she doesn’t get any monetary support from relevant stakeholders.

“I did the song due to my love for country, and sports and also to promote my brand. GNPC fully sponsors the team so I asked myself what I could also do and I composed the song and even though I wasn’t expecting anything from it, I believe a little proceed wouldn’t have hurt.

“Kudus and the new guys are not lucky but if they contract me, I will compose a remix for them,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Meanwhile, the musician who is recognised by many as the voice behind most football Jama songs said she was grateful to God for the insight to compose the song.

She explained it was a breakthrough for her career, adding she received a honorary award from former President Kuffuor.

