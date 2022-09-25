Pastor Love Hammond who happens to be the ex-husband of gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has opened up on the role he played to make the latter’s career success.

The Action Grace Chapel founder says he wrote about eight songs for his late wife which were all hits.

However, he did not get any financial profit in return for his work.

Recounting their musical journey on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Pastor Love indicated he will not blame the musician for how things turned out.

This according to him is because music itself was not a profitable venture back in those days.

“I can say that at that time, music wasn’t fetching money. We were not making money at that time. You write and give the song to someone to produce it and all the proceeds go to that person so that was the reason we didn’t make money.

“They say there is something called royalties but nothing came out of it. There was no money,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Despite this situation Pastor Love says he remains resolute to help other musicians and as a result, has four persons he is currently working in the studio with.

Pastor Love indicated he personally has a song he is working on.

Video attached above: