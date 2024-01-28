The Nsoromma Season 6 launch at West Hills Mall witnessed a divine presence as gospel sensation Obaapa Christy took center stage, delivering captivating performances that left the audience in awe.

Obaapa Christy’s vocals echoed through the venue, as she sang a soulful rendition of her hit songs, starting with ‘Wagye Me’.

She transitioned seamlessly into her second song, “Me Tiase,” and she continued to captivate the hearts of the attendees.

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, Obaapa Christy took the crowd to the ninth gate of Heaven with the timeless gospel anthem “Wa Sua Me.”

The song, with its uplifting message and rhythmic melodies, gingered the crowd to sing along and unleash interesting dance moves.

Watch video below: