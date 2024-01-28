The highly-anticipated launch of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 has brought together a pool of 30 exceptionally talented contestants ready to embark on a competitive musical journey.

Following a rigorous selection process that includes intensive auditions, the final 30 contestants were selected from across Ghana.

As the competition intensifies, these contestants are set to captivate audiences with their musical prowess and vie for the coveted title of Nsoromma Season 6 winner.

At the launch which took place at the foyer of the West Hills Mall on Sunday, January 28, 2024, Channel Manager, Paa Kwesi Ackom, said the season will bring an all-new experience.

The competition is in three distinct phases, with the first 15 contestants taking the stage for the first show.

This is an opportunity for the contestants to demonstrate their unique talents and justify their inclusion in the competition.

The second set of contestants will join the following week.

After that, 12 contestants will be chosen to start the main competition.

Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 promises viewers an engaging and enthralling experience, with the competition airing every Sunday at 3:30 pm.

Audiences can expect a showcase of talent, determination, and the emergence of a deserving champion.