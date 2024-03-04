The third week of Nsoromma Season 6 unfolded with a burst of talent and emotion as contestants vied for their chance to shine on the stage.

With the addition of esteemed musician, Bessa Simons as a guest judge, anticipation ran high as each performer sought to leave a lasting impression.

The evening commenced with Olivia Essuman‘s electrifying rendition of ‘Ozimzim’ by Marriott International.

Olivia Essuman

Her wild groove and unwavering composure captured the audience’s attention from the first note, earning her a standing ovation from judge Akosua Agyapong, who praised her performance as truly uplifting.

Following Olivia, Precious Baiden, known as ‘Ghana Besia Ba,’ took the stage with a soulful rendition of A. B. Crentsil’s beloved classic, ‘Juliana.’

Ghana Besiaba

Her impeccable delivery and emotional depth resonated with the audience, earning her commendation from Bessa Simons, who encouraged her to continue leading her band mates with excellence.

Samuel Angelo Acquah, or ‘Obofour,’ delivered a powerful performance of A. B. Crentil’s ‘Papa Samo’ hit, surprising judge Andy Dosty with his stage presence and vocal prowess.

Samuel’s dedication to his craft shone through, earning him praise from judge Akosua Agyapong, who promised him a special gift backstage.

Obofour

Throughout the night, the stage came alive with a diverse array of performances, each one showcasing the unique talents of the contestants.

Bridget Adjei Moku, also known as Nana Moku, brought her own flair to the stage with a spirited rendition of ‘Mansa Wo Mba’ by K Gyasi and the Noble Kings.

Nana Moku

Also, Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng energized the audience with her rendition of her grandfather, Bob Pinodo’s ‘Disco Dance.’

Lee Ann

Clara Aboagye, sister of ex-Nsoromma contestant Jenice Aboagye, delivered a soul-stirring performance of Eric Agyeman’s ‘Wo Nko Me Nko Anaa,’ earning praise from judge Andy Dosty for her stunning costume.

Clara Aboagye aka Beautiful

Caring Adjei Perez with stage name Ohemaa Perez followed up with A. B. Crentsil’s Angelina song. Bessa Simons lauded her and asked her to stick to Highlife since it will take her far.

Ohemaa Perez

Heartwell Akuffo, known by his stage name Akoma Pa, graced the stage with Felix Owusu’s timeless classic, ‘Okwantunyi,’ a song produced by none other than Bessa Simons himself.

Akoma Pa’s rendition captivated the audience with its soulful melody and heartfelt delivery, earning him accolades from the judges for his emotive performance.

Heartwell Akuffo aka Akoma Pa

Acheampong Osei Prosper, performing under the moniker Pros, brought the house down with his rendition of the popular highlife anthem, ‘W’aben,’ also by Felix Owusu.

Pros’ dynamic vocals and stage presence left a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience, who were swept away by the infectious energy of his performance.

Acheampong Osei Prosper, performing under the moniker Pros

Matilda Narh, known to her fans as Tilly Funky, took center stage with Asabea Cropper’s ‘Womaya,’ delivering a masterful performance that showcased her versatility as a vocalist.

The judges were particularly impressed by Tilly Funky’s ability to deepen her voice and convey the emotional depth of the song, earning her high praise for her artistry and impression.

Tilly Funky

Aseda Adjei Celestine, performing under the stage name Aseda, mesmerized the audience with her rendition of C. K. Mann’s ‘Medorwo.’

Aseda’s soulful vocals and heartfelt delivery resonated with the audience, evoking a sense of nostalgia for Ghanaian highlife music.

Judge Bessa Simons commended Aseda for her flawless performance, praising her for capturing the essence of the song with grace and finesse.

Aseda Adjei Celestine

Donald Asamoah Yawson, also known as 1 Don, brought the evening to a thrilling close with his performance of Western Diamonds’ ‘Passenger’ song.

1 Don’s electrifying stage presence and commanding vocals left the audience spellbound, earning him a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd.

Judge Andy Dosty was so impressed by 1 Don’s performance that he presented him with a special gift as a token of appreciation for his outstanding talent and dedication.

1 Don

However, the night was not without its emotional moments, as Bridget Adjei Moku bid farewell to the competition after being evicted due to low votes.

Despite the disappointment of leaving the competition, Bridget’s talent and spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of witnessing her performances.

