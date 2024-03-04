West Ham United attacker, Jarrod Bowen has praised Mohamemd Kudus, describing him as a special and talented player following his impact at the club.

The Ghana attacker made a switch from Dutch side, Ajax to the Premier League side last summer.

After a torrid start, Kudus has made an impressive impact for The Hammers, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for the London-based club.

However, Bowen speaking in an interview was full of praise for Kudus, claiming that he is a special player whom he enjoys playing with.

“He’s really good, you see his quality and the impact he’s had straight away,” the English international told Premier League’s YouTube channel.

“I’d say I’m experienced in the Premier League, so I’m trying to help the players who come in. Especially with Mo in my position. These players are top players you know.

“Mo has played in the World Cup and the Champions League, these players don’t need much in terms of learning. We have a great connection, he’s left-footed off the right, the same as me.

“I just try to help him as much as I can. The way he’s started for us, the impact he’s had, the goals he’s scored, he’s a very special player,” Bowen said.

Having assisted in West Ham’s win against Brentford, Mohammed Kudus again assisted in their win against Everton at Goodison Park over the weekend.

