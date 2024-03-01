West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus has emerged as the standout dribbler in the ongoing Premier League season.

The 23-year-old made his mark in the English top flight after moving from Ajax last summer, consistently wowing fans with his stellar displays for The Hammers.

Despite a challenging start, Kudus has already amassed six goals and three assists this campaign, emerging as a dominant force on the pitch.

According to statistics released by the Premier League, Kudus leads the dribbling charts in England, boasting an impressive 66 successful take-ons.

He surpasses Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, who ranks second with 62 dribbles, followed by Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in third place with 52 successful take-ons.

Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogene and Ross Barkley round off the top five.

Despite his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Kudus maintains his lead as the top dribbler in the league.

How would you rate Mohammed Kudus' first season in the Premier League so far? 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/hQxkPBwsgB — Premier League (@premierleague) February 29, 2024

With his stellar performances catching the attention of top clubs, Kudus has become a subject of interest for Arsenal and Newcastle United as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Ghana midfielder will aim to maintain his stellar form when West Ham face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

