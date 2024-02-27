West Ham United attacker, Kudus Mohammed, has praised his side’s performance in their 4-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Ghana international after a difficult start in 2024 provided an assist as teammate, Jarrod Bowen, bagged a hat-trick to give The Hammers their first win.

“We needed it,” the 23-year-old told the official club website. “The past games have been very difficult, but it was good to get the reaction and the win in front of the fans. We keep building on it and focus on the next game.

“I think [the two goals in seven minutes] showed how hungry we as players are for the goals because that is what we are supposed to do.

“I’m not surprised [about Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick], more is coming.

“I think we wanted it more and you could see that from the start of the game as we got the goals quickly and there was an energy and determination of how much we wanted to win today. It was good to get the three points,” he added.

The former Ajax attacker will hope to find the back of the net when they travel to play Everton at Goodison Park this weekend.

Kudus has scored six goals, providing two assists, so far in the Premier League for West Ham this season.