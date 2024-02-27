President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cocoa farmers in the upcoming season.

During his State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, he said his government increase the cocoa price per bag from GH¢800 to GH¢1,300 because it has the welfare of cocoa farmers at heart.

“Mr Speaker, we all witnessed the spectacular increment of the cocoa price from eight hundred cedis per bag (GH¢800) to one thousand, three hundred cedis (GH¢1,300) per bag in the current cocoa season, the highest increase in fifty (50) years.

“With the current trend of the world cocoa price, cocoa farmers can be sure that I will do right by them in the next cocoa season,” said President Akufo-Addo.

