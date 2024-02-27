President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has characterized his government as a champion of digitalization.

Delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday February 27, he credited his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his significant role in spearheading the government’s digitalization agenda.

“This is a digitalization government, and the man who is leading this, my indefatigable Vice President, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia, Dr Digitalisation, the NPP’s excellent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections is coming up with what will allow everybody to check on every project being undertaken by the government without having to listen to the President address. This is the performance tracker.

Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in leading various initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to enhance governance, improve service delivery, and spur economic growth across the country” President Akufo-Addo stated.

But the Minority in Parliament chanted in opposition of what the President said about Dr. Bawumia.

Watch video below for more