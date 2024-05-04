West Ham have held talks with Julen Lopetegui and could make a decision on manager David Moyes’ future before the end of the season.

Moyes has repeatedly fended off questions about whether he will remain at the club, saying talks will not take place until after their final game at Manchester City on 19 May.

While that is still the plan, BBC Sport understands there is a small possibility of West Ham reaching an earlier conclusion on Moyes’ tenure.

Talks with Lopetegui have been positive, although sources are adamant no decision has been made on Moyes and the final outcome will be what is regarded as being best for the team.

The uncertainty over Moyes has bemused many outsiders, who question why the respected Scot is under so much pressure as he closes in on what would be a third top-half finish in four full seasons at the London Stadium.

He presided over three successive European campaigns for the first time in the club’s history and last June ended the Hammers’ 43-year wait for a trophy with a last-minute victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

However, many fans are critical of what they view as Moyes’ negative tactics.

Lopetegui has been without a job since leaving Wolves on the eve of the current campaign, believing promises made over his playing budget had not been kept.

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach has been linked with numerous jobs since and is thought to be keen on returning to the Premier League after guiding Wolves to safety last term, having joined them when they were bottom of the table.

It is known other options are being considered.