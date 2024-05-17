Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team will get the respect they deserve within the game globally if they win a fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday.

City go into their final-day meeting with West Ham at Etihad Stadium two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who host Everton.

No English club has won four league titles in a row but City’s run comes amid their investigation over 115 charges by the Premier League for financial irregularities.

“I think so. In world football, for sure,” said manager Guardiola, when asked if City would get respect.

If City win on Sunday it would be Guardiola’s sixth Premier League title and the club’s eighth since their first in 2012.

In 2022 they went into the final day in a similar position, one point clear of rivals Liverpool, and went 2-0 down against Aston Villa before coming back to win.

In 2012 they needed Sergio Aguero’s 94th-minute winner to pip Manchester United to the title, having trailed Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in injury time.

Guardiola said he is expecting another tense day on Sunday against a West Ham side already guaranteed to finish the campaign in ninth.

“I have the feeling it will be an Aston Villa game,” Guardiola said. “We would love to be 3-0 up but it isn’t going to happen.

“I’m ready to be a tough, tough game. I want to put [that] in the minds of the players.

“It’s going to happen the same. Ourselves and our people have to be ready to support from the first minute and be with us.”