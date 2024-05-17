The 2023-24 Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday 19 May, with Round 38 matches set to decide the destination of the title, final European qualification and relegation.

The Premier League title race has been one of the most engrossing aspects of the season and will draw to a thrilling conclusion across two matches, as Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium, while champions Manchester City’s hopes of an unprecedented fourth successive triumph will hinge on their clash against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

“If you ask me today, my feeling is that we’re going to win the Premier League. If we play at the levels that we showed [in previous matches], we’re going to do it again – knowing that it is not easy of course,” said Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

“The margins are so small,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “I’ve seen that the whole season. They [the players] give me the reason to believe that every single day. We are right on it. The motivation for what is ahead is beautiful. We are all expecting that they’re going to have a real go.”

In terms of European qualification, the key games include Tottenham Hotspur visiting relegated Sheffield United, Crystal Palace hosting Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, Manchester United visiting Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford hosting Newcastle United.

As for relegation, the focus will fall on the clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor and Luton Town’s home clash against Fulham. Luton are almost certain to go down alongside Sheffield and Burnley (they are three points adrift of 17th-placed Forest and have a significantly inferior goal difference), but Nottingham will take nothing for granted.

“Let’s focus on ourselves and prepare for how we want to play. We want to control the game, we want to be dominant. We must to take positives from our last performance,” said Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “I believe that the only way we can achieve what we want is by playing good, by fighting and the attitude cannot change.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 19 May – All matches kick-off at 17:00

Goal Rush – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

Arsenal v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Brentford v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

Burnley v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

Chelsea v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport Football

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

Luton Town v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

Manchester City v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League (feature game of Goal Rush)

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Action