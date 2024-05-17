The battle for next season’s European places, as well as the relegation scrap, will be the key focus for Round 37 of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

Securing a berth in the UEFA competitions – the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League – will be the focus for some of Serie A ‘s biggest names, including Juventus. The Turin giants face a crunch clash against the season’s surprise package, Bologna, at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, with both teams harbouring ambitions of a top-four finish.

One of the most interesting aspects of this clash is that Bologna manager Thiago Motta is one of the leading candidates to take up the reins at Juve, should the latter club decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri.

Motta has refused to talk about his future, focusing instead on trying to get Bologna over the line and complete an outstanding season in style: “My future or that of the players is not important: at the right time we will gather around a table and see if there are the conditions to continue or not to continue,” said the Brazilian-born tactician.

Other matches where the European qualification narrative will be key include Lazio’s trip to San Siro to face champions Internazionale, Roma hosting Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico, and Atalanta visiting Lecce.

“This year is extraordinary,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini. “We each have to reach our own goals, otherwise we would all be losers in life and that’s not how it works. I consider myself lucky for what I’ve done in the various places I’ve been in.”

In terms of the relegation battle, a battle between Udinese and Empoli at the Bluenergy Stadium, as well as Cagliari visiting Sassuolo at the MAPEI Stadium, will be the most pertinent matches – with the Neroverdi’s Domenico Berardi desperate to see his side avoid the threat of a drop to the second tier.

“For the club and for the region of Emilia-Romagna we need to remain in Serie A,” said Berardi. “We must do everything we can and fight for our lives in the final games of the season.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 17 May

20:45: Fiorentina v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 18 May

18:00: Lecce v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Torino v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 19 May

12:30: Sassuolo v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Monza v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Udinese v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

18:00: Internazionale v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Roma v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 20 May

18:30: Salernitana v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Bologna v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360