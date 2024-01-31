West Ham United manager, David Moyes is happy about the return of Mohammed Kudus to The Hammers.

Addressing the media in a pre-game press conference leading up to their Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth on Thursday night, Moyes emphasized Kudus’ positive influence on the team.

Following his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) representing Ghana, the 23-year-old midfielder has returned to his parent club.

Kudus made a significant impact during his debut AFCON campaign, scoring twice in two games and showcasing his talent on the international stage.

Unfortunately, he missed Ghana’s 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde at the 2023 AFCON due to a hamstring injury.

In Kudus’ absence, West Ham encountered challenges, with draws against Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion, along with a loss to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, Moyes has assured fans about the team’s fitness, confirming that Kudus has returned from AFCON without any injury concerns.

Moyes also shared injury updates, stating, “Updates on injuries – there’s nothing really to bring up to date on injuries. Mo Kudus is back from AFCON, which is good, and Edson Álvarez is doing much better.”

Kudus has played a pivotal role in West Ham’s success, contributing six goals and an assist in 16 Premier League games during the 2023-2024 season.