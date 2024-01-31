Rapper, Sarkodie has assured Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew that despite the abysmal performance of the team at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, he is appreciated by Ghanaians.

This comes after the player apologised for Ghana’s disastrous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Instagram.

Sarkodie noted in the comment sections that, just as Dede Ayew loves Ghana and is ready to wear the national colours, citizens equally are passionate about football.

This notwithstanding, the rapper said majority of Ghanaians are grateful and appreciative of the work the players put in for the country.

“You love your country and we love and appreciate you King we can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts,” he wrote.

Nigerian musician Daviso also took to the comment section to comfort Dede Ayew stating “Nothing spoil baba.”

The Black Stars were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stage for the second time in a row following their draw on January 2022.

Ghana blew away a two-goal lead late in their final Group B game of the tournament to draw 2-2 bringing an early end to their involvement in the Ivory Coast.

In his apology, Dede Ayew said “These past days have been very difficult for every Ghanaian and every Ghanaian football fan, and myself.

“I would like to apologise for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too.”

“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body. In Football, these are things that happen.

“These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill makes you stronger individually and collectively.”

Andre Ayew also added that the team would bounce back because “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

