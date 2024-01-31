Songstress, Sister Derby has weighed in on former President John Dramani Mahama’s stance on LGBTQ in Ghana.

In her view, the former President’s is hiding behind religion just to win votes of the masses.

Politicians ride on the wave of homophobia and transphobia to get the masses who are brainwashed with religion to vote for them” the musician wrote.

Mr. Mahama while speaking at an open forum with clergymen in Koforidua as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ of the Eastern region on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 explained that, as a member of the Assemblies of God Church, he does not support to the activities of the LGBTQ community.

He was quick to add that, he is against discrimination and attacks of homosexuals in Ghana.

Reacting to this in a post on social media, Sister Derby said Mr. Mahama might be shooting himself in the foot.

She claimed politicians often choose their words carefully because they have acquaintances and business partners who are part of the LGBTQ community thus the former President should have done same.

Sister Derby said the LGBTQ community is not seeking a blessing of their union but rather basic human rights including the right to live peacefully.

She wrote,

“Our politicians always choose their words carefully because they all have acquaintances and business partners who are queer so they would never say they are against LGBTQ people but they would rather say carefully that they are against marriage between persons of the same sex.

They know that not all nations approve marriage of same sex so they fall on that reason.

LGBTQ persons in Ghana NEVER asked for marriage. They only ask for basic human rights and to be left in peace.

Politicians ride on the wave of homophobia and transphobia to get the masses who are brainwashed with religion to vote for them. But who religion epp?”