A final year Human Resources (HR) student at the KNUST School of Business (KSB), Emmanuel Jason Asare, has made headlines for his commendable act of philanthropy.

Jason has paid the academic fees for 11 financially challenged students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

He paid a total sum of GH¢ 20,000 to clear outstanding arrears for some of the beneficiaries from previous academic years.

The noble gesture aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by these students, allowing them to continue their academic journey without financial stress.

The school made the gesture known on their social media platforms where they saluted Emmanuel for his selflessness.