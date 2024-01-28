Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has shared her perspective on the idea of living together before marriage during a recent episode of the podcast “Tea with Taye.”

The award-winning artiste expressed her belief that individuals contemplating marriage should consider cohabitation for a period to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their partner.

Simi emphasized the notion that people tend to present their best selves when outside, and their behavior may differ from when they are in the comfort of their homes.

According to the singer, the dynamics of a person’s behavior changes when they are in their living space, allowing their true selves to emerge.

During the podcast discussion, Simi argued that by living together, couples can navigate various aspects of their personalities, including their best and worst sides.

The singer suggested that, this firsthand experience would provide valuable insights into whether individuals are genuinely prepared for a lifetime commitment.

She revealed she cohabited with her now husband, Adekunle Gold and spent plenty time together before they got married.

However, she was quick to add that, the cohabiting period must not be long.

Her perspective has been met with backlash from people who believe such act will promote promiscuity.

Watch video below: