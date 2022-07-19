Nigerian musician Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has raised the bar higher as he gifts his wife, Simi, a brand new car.

Despite her financial status, the superstar rewarded his wife with SUV for the positive impact she has had on his life.

An elated Simi took to social media to hype her husband while flaunting the interior of the new whip.

The Duduke crooner also shared a video that captured her taking a test ride in the new car from her doting hubby.

Adekunle is fond of proving that love is indeed sweet when money is involved. He has, since their marriage, splashed luxurious gifts on his wife.

Watch video below: