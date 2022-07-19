The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested six suspected robbers at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The Police said the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation on Sunday, July 17.

The suspects have been identified as Issa Mohammed, alias Baba Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye, alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng, alias Star Boy, Elija Osei and Gyimah Sadique.

Motorcycle used by the suspects

“A search conducted on them during the arrest led to the recovery of a locally made pistol with four live AAA cartridges, one toy pistol, two motorbikes, one cutlass, one hammer and three pairs of scissors,” the Police said in a statement.

“Other items retrieved from them include; one flashlight, one cutter, one pepper spray and 22 assorted mobile phones believed to belong to victims of their operations. Fifty Euros (€50) and an amount of Two Thousand, Five Hundred Cedis (GH₵ 2,500.00) were also retrieved from them.”

The Police made this known in a thread of tweets on Monday, July 18.

The tweets added that a victim, who was robbed on July 17, at Nkwaeso on Sunyani Road, identified one of the suspects, Issa Mohammed, to be among the robbers who robbed him.

The said victim was also able to identify his phone among the booty.

“A victim, who was robbed on July 17, 2022, at Nkwaeso on Sunyani Road identified one of the suspects, Issa Mohammed, to be among the people who robbed him. The victim also identified iPhone 11 pro max among the phones retrieved from the gang,” the Police said.

Meanwhile, the suspects have admitted to committing the crime.

“The suspects, upon further interrogation, admitted their involvement in series of residential and highway robberies within the region and beyond.”

ALSO READ: