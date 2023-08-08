Famous Nigerian songstress, Simi, has candidly shared her heartbreaking experience of how childbirth has affected her eyesight.

The singer expressed that her eyesight, which used to be crystal clear, has seen a noticeable downgrade since she became a mother three years ago.

According to her, it started with blurry vision which she was not really alarmed over because she was optimistic it would pass.

In the video she made shedding light on the lesser-known aspect of postpartum experience, she said her eyesight has worsened to the point that she has started experiencing double vision.

In the last three months, Simi said she has frequented hospitals and has undergone series of eye scans and examinations.

Based on the results, her doctors have advised she resorts to using eyeglasses while they find a more lasting solution.

While the singer admitted to feeling slightly disappointed by the necessity of glasses, she recognized that they would significantly improve her vision and quality of life.

READ ON



